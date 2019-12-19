This Luxury Menswear's Collection Will Make You Look Like Royalty

From styling the royal families of Rajasthan to becoming one of the most sought-after men's designers in B-Town, Rohit Kamra's 15 years into the fashion industry have been one interesting, successful stint. His four-month-old bungalow-turned-studio in Kalyani Nagar is a remarkable tribute to this journey.

Right from the decor to the collection, everything out here reflects luxury, royalty and a proud heritage. We love the minimalist, wooden tones that compliment the rustic mirrors on the walls and the vintage furniture of the store. The collection, on the other hand, is bespoke and boasts of well-tailored bandhgalas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri jackets, trench coats, waistcoats, trousers and more. The silhouettes are neat and sharp, and the experimentation with fabrics is impressive. From silk wool to cotton and flannel, there is a lot to choose from in tons of shades and patterns.



Although expensive (starting at INR 15,000), we quite liked Kamra's wedding collective featuring intricate needle-work, floral motifs and quirky geometrical patterns on rich, vibrant colours like peacock green, midnight blue, oxblood red and ravishing mustard. While you're there, do check out his limited-edition Maharaja-style accessories, pocket square and shoes.

