A crisp shirt, a pair of fitted pants paired with a classic tie: this attire brings out the best in every man. Whether you need to shop for work or need to add more shirts to your wardrobe, head to these stores in Pune to shop for a formal outfit.
Look Like A Bawse With Formal Wear From These Stores In Pune
Peter England
An Indian brand, Peter England is known for their classy formals. Located around various corners of Pune, their store in Hadapsar offers a good range of shirts, pants, suits and cufflinks starting at INR 600. The store also has a good set of polo t-shirts and casuals too.
Van Heusen
A trusted name internationally for formal wear, Van Husen has a store on Baner main road. This store has cool blazers, bags, shoes, shirts and pants that you can wear to work. Along with formals, the store a good collection of casual wear too. You can find t-shirts, denim, shoes and more here. The prices start from INR 800 for formal as well as casual clothing.
Allen Solly
Another international brand, Allen Solly is known for its classy formal collection. Their store in Kothrud has plain and striped shirts to offer to shoppers. They are also known for their extensive accessories’ collection too. They have a number of belts, bags, wallets and laptop sleeves. You can also shop for party wear as well here. The prices over here start at INR 1000 for shirts.
Indian Terrain
Another Indian origin brand, Indian Terrain is known for their fine and light-weight clothing for men. The store is also renowned for incorporation of lighter shades in their collection. You can find a wide range of shirts, pants, a few blazers starting at INR 800. The store also has a few accessories like ties, bowties, wallets and belts as well.
Louis Philippe
Known for its comfortable work wear, Louis Philipe is a globally trusted brand for men’s clothing. Their store in Camp is always stocked with a fresh collection of shirts, pants, blazers and other formal wear. They also have a number of accessories to choose from. You can also find casual wear here. The prices start at INR 900 for shirts.
Blackberrys
A high-end brand for men’s clothing, Blackberrys is a renowned brand for men’s clothing. Their exclusive showroom on J.M. Road has a good collection of shirts, suits, pants, accessories and more to offer. Even if the store is one of the more expensive brands for men’s clothing, you can still find clothing starting at INR 1200.
Raymond
Another Indian brand trusted for men’s clothing, Raymond also offers customised clothing. They have multiple stores throughout the city. At each store, you will find a variety of fabrics and designs to choose from. Even though the brand is known for tailoring suits, they offer shirts, pants and trousers for everyday use starting at INR 1000.
Cotton King
A trusted brand for formals, Cotton King in Aundh has good quality shirts for men. The store has a number of options to choose from. Even if they have a major collection of cotton shirts, they still have shirts made from other materials as well. The prices at Cotton King start at INR 500.
Jai Hind
A Pune-based brand, Jai Hind is an exclusive men’s showroom at multiple locations in the city. However, you must check out their store on Laxmi Road which has a huge collection of a number of formal wear for men. The best part is that you can choose from a number of brands under one roof, starting at INR 500 only.
Men’s Avenue
Another Pune-based brand, Men’s Avenue at Laxmi Road is also known to offer formal wear for men at cheap prices. You can find a number of shirts, trousers, blazers starting at INR 500. If you don’t like their existing collection, you can also get tailor-made clothing from here.
Jade Blue
Even though this label is associated with traditional wear for men, Jade Blue also has a wide range of men’s formal clothing as well. Their store at Nucleus Mall is always stocked with a fresh collection. You can find prints, plains, checks and many such designs in shirts, pants and blazers starting at INR 1000.
C’Lai World
Originating in Pune, C’Lai is a reputed brand for men’s fashion among Punekars. If you don’t like shirts from their readymade collection, you can always get it customised. Their store on Tilak road has a huge range of clothing and accessories to choose from. Their prices start at INR 500.
Colour Plus
Located on J.M.Road, Colour Plus is known for their light-weight and pastel coloured shirts’ collection. The store has a wide range of shirts, polo t-shirts, chinos and trousers and more in men’s formal wear. The prices at Colour Plus start at INR 600.
All - The Plus Size Store
You might have easily come across All - The Plus Size Store in Camp near Aurora Towers. This store is majorly for plus size clothing. So men who need XL and above, you can shop for a bunch of readymade formal wear from here. The store has shirts, pants, and more starting at INR 1200.
Pantaloons
A pan-India brand, Pantaloons is a good choice to shop for men’s formal. Their showroom on S.B. Road is known for its extensive collection of men’s wear. Apart from shirts, trousers, blazers, they also have formal accessories for men such as belts, shoes, wallets, ties, pocket-squares and more starting at INR 800.
