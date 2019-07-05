Living in Hadapsar or Magarpatta and need places to go shoe shopping apart from Seasons Mall and Amanora Mall? Then go ahead and find the perfect shoe at these shoe stores in Hadapsar starting at INR 350.
Here's Where You Can Shop For Shoes In Hadapsar Starting At INR 350
Sahyadri Footwear
Established in Pune for the past 176 years, Sahyadri Footwear is one of the oldest shoe brands in the city. Their store in Hadapsar also lives up to its legacy. This store has a number of shoe options such as Kolhapuris, mojaris, sandals to offer. Along with these they also have sneakers, loafers, formal shoes and sports shoes. The prices here start at INR 400.
Pote Footwear
Ladies and gentlemen, shop for everyday wear, formal and casual shoes from Pote Footwear. Living up to its name, this store has a really large collection of footwear for men and women. The store is rather simple but has decent stuff. The shoes here are priced starting at INR 350.
Mochi Shoes
Located inside Amanora Mall, Mochi Shoes is a paradise for shoes. The store has a number of fine-crafted casual as well as formal shoes available with them. The prices here start at INR 800. The best part is, it has an equal amount of options in men as well as women’s shoes.
Bata
A nationwide trusted brand for shoes, Bata is located at Vaibhav Theatre Complex in Hadapsar. The store's new collection has some really stylish shoes for both men and women. You can get yourself a nice pair of flip-flops, loafers, sandals and much more. The best part is in spite of the lower prices, they still provide the best of quality. The prices here start at INR 350.
Bata Shoe & Style
Hosting a number of shoe brands at one place, Bata Shoe & Style is a very basic store for all kinds of shoes. You will find sports shoes, sandals, formal shoes and even a few traditional shoes(mainly Kolhapuris). The prices here start at INR 300.
