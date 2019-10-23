At SGS mall in Camp, you can find something for everyone. There are activities for the kids, salons for the ladies and shopping for the men is also sorted. To guide all the gentlemen out there through SGS mall, here are 5 stores that we think are shop worthy:
Wrangler To Adidas: Men's Brands To Shop At
Louis Phillipe
When it comes to formal wear, we think Louis Philippe is the best option at this mall. The store is stacked with rows of shirts, t-shirts and trousers in several designs and patterns. Their starting range for shirts is INR 800 and for trousers also it’s around the same range. They also have a great collection of cotton, Chinese collared shirts that we absolutely love.
Levi's
When you think of denims, we are sure Levi’s always pops up in your head. The store in SGS mall is old but the collection is always up to date. Find great slim fit and regular fit denims for both male and female for INR 2,000 onwards. Keep an eye out for their collection of denim jackets also that are usually expensive but during their sale season, it’s a great deal.
Wrangler
Every guy needs a good pair of denims in their wardrobe? Since decades now Wrangler has been designing denim apparels and jeans with the best quality. We love their collection of stonewashed Denims starting at INR 1,600. These denims are slim fit and are great for any body type. You can also invest in their denim jackets and shirts if you are looking to dress edgy.
Woodland
If you are looking for sturdy yet stylish shoes then there is no better place than Woodland. Their classic suede shoes are what we love the most and they start at INR 2,000. Woodland is however known for their hiking shoes that are made of leather and suede. These shoes will be with you on any terrain and provide you great grip.
Adidas
No one is a stranger to Adidas but did you know that this branch of Adidas was one the first ones in Pune? Shop your favourite sneakers, track pants, t-shirts, bags and much more starting at INR 800. Don’t forget to check out their new collection of running shoes starting at INR 8,000.
Comments (0)