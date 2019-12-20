Formals To Casuals: Get All Kinds Of Clothing At This Pimpro Store

A rare thing to happen but, New Attire is an all men's store in Pimpri and they have some really good pieces that you can wear anywhere you want to. From parties to meetings, the pieces at this store are a fit at any place. The store is at Aai Chowk in Pimpri and is a very simple one. They have casuals and formals and they deal in men's wear only. The store has pieces that you can wear to a party, your gym, office and other places as well. The prices over here start at INR 250 for a simple t-shirt. At this store, we found a number of shirts in plains as well as prints and stripes. These shirts were available in full sleeves as well as half sleeves. You can pair a number of their shirts with some chinos, trousers and even denims. The prices for these shirts, starts at INR 500. We also found some cool t-shits as well. Some of these tees had some really funky prints and graphics on them. These tees were available in round neck as well as v-neck styles. The prices for the t-shirts starts at INR 250.During winters, they also stock up on hoodies for which the prices start at INR 800. Along with top wear, you will also find bottom wear such as jeans, shorts, joggers and chinos. They also have some comfortable and stylish trousers with them. The prices for pants starts at INR 600.