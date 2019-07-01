Whether you need a new pair of shoes, a watch, a perfume or anything else for your wardrobe. The Seasons Mall in Magarpatta has all kinds of apparel and accessories a man needs. Here’s all that you can shop!
Jamewar To Levi's: Men's Brands To Shop At
Jamewar
A homegrown brand, Jamewar offers a good range of ethnic men's wear. At this store you will find sherwani, kurtas, dhotis and much more. They also have some accessories like pagdis and stoles. The prices here start at INR 1000.
Manyavar
Whether you need a simple kurta for a small function or an elaborate one, Manyavar is the best place to shop for traditional wear for men. The store has kurtas, sherwani, pathanis and other styles in ethnic wear.
Blackberry’s Urban
For all your formal needs, head to the Blackberry’s Urban store on the first floor of this mall. This store has some really stylish blazers and three-piece suits available over here. If not formals, this store has very few selected pieces in casuals as well. The brand also provides alterations for whatever you buy at the store. So you can get the right fit here!
Levi's
A name that is synonymous with quality jeans, Levi's in this mall has a good collection as well. At this store you will find a number of blue and black jeans. Along with that the store also has a number of denim shirts available.
Raymond
For formals and smart casuals, head to the Raymond store on the first floor of the mall. At this store you will find a number of blazers, waistcoats and more. The store also has three piece suits and you can get one stitched to your liking. There are also a few accessories such as lapel pins, tie-pins, cufflinks, etc.
U.S. Polo Assn.
Need some smart casuals or formals? Head to this the U.S. Polo Assn store on the first floor of Seasons Mall. The store has some comfortable pants and shirts available with them. Their classic t-shirts make for smart casuals you could wear to impress a date.
Pepe Jeans
Head to Pepe Jeans on the first floor of this mall and get your hands on some really cool and comfortable denims from here. The store also has a number of t-shirts and shirts that are majorly casual.
Puma
Need some good workout clothes? Check out the Puma store in this mall. The store has a number of tank tops, shorts, jersey tees and much more. They also have cool shoes and gym bags.
