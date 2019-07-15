On A Budget? Head To Sinhagad Road & Shop For All Your Casual & Semi-Formal Wear

img-gallery-featured

Whether you need an outfit to wear over the weekend’s bar hopping or for some casuals to wear everyday, Sinhagad Road has all kinds of clothing stores. And from gym wear to party wear, these stores have it all. So go ahead and check them out. 

Delhi Collection

Located diagonally to Ramesh Dying in Manik Baugh, Delhi Collection is a hub for men’s casuals. The store has a wide range of shirts in plains, prints, checks and lines. They also have t-shirts and jeans available with them. The prices here start at INR 500.

Clothing Stores

Delhi Collection

3.7

Near Ramesh Dyeing, Sinhgad Road, Manik Baug, Pune

image-map-default

    Fashion Bytes

    Not as it sounds, Fashion Bytes actually has some really good collection in men’s clothing. At this store, you will majorly find casuals and semi-formals. We found a bunch of t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, 3/4ths and much more starting at INR 450. The store also has some mainstream brands of deodorants and perfumes.

    Clothing Stores

    Fashion Bytes

    5.0

    Pushpak Mangal Karyalaya, Sinhagad Road, Manik Baug, Pune

    image-map-default

    Jay Mahalaxmi Enterprises

    An authorised dealer of Jockey, Jay Mahalaxmi Enterprises has some comfortable and cool gym wear for men. You will also find innerwear such as jockstrap, boxers and vest. The prices here start at INR 500.

    Clothing Stores

    Jay Mahalaxmi Enterprises

    Narhari Smruti Apartment, Shop 4, Sinhgad Road, Manik Baug, Pune

    image-map-default

    New Glamour Casual

    Another authorised seller, New Glamour Casual also has gym wear as well as casuals. You will find a number of everyday use t-shirts, shorts, tank-tops and much more. The prices here start at INR 350.

    Clothing Stores

    New Glamour Casual

    2.3

    Shop 7, Opp. Airtel Office, Sinhagad Road, Manik Baug, Pune

    image-map-default

    Fashion Hub

    Fancy some funky tees? Head to Fashion Hub on Sinhagad Road. The store, which is located in the basement of a small commercial building has a good collection of uber cool tees. There are a few polo t-shirts as well available with them. The prices over here start at INR 450. 

    Clothing Stores

    Fashion Hub

    5.0

    Shop 1, Opp. Nevse Clinic, Sinhgad Road, Wadgaon Budruk, Pune

    image-map-default

    Megamart

    Located on the first floor of the building where McDonald’s is Megamart is a one-stop-shop for all kinds of clothing. The store has formals, semi-formals, casuals and even gym wear available with them starting at INR 250.

    Clothing Stores

    Megamart

    3.9

    15, Varshanand Society, Sinhgad Road, Manik Baug, Pune

    image-map-default

      Unlimited

      In the same building as Megamart, Unlimited is located on the ground floor. This store also has a number of clothing from gym wear to formals. The store also has certain accessories such as backpacks, wallets, belts, etc. The prices here start at INR 250 for a simple tee.


      Clothing Stores

      Unlimited

      3.9

      Mohite Paradise G, Near Mcdonalds, Sinhagad Road, Anand Nagar, Pune

      image-map-default

      Hashtag

      A well-known brand for cool and funky tees, Hashtag on Sinhagad Road also lives up to its reputation. The store is located in the proximity of New Poona Bakery Cafe and is pretty easy to spot. Like its other stores, this store also has plain, printed and funky t-shirts starting at INR 250.

      Clothing Stores

      Hashtag

      Mohite Paradise, Shop 3, Near New Poona Bakery, Sinhgad Road, Anand Nagar, Pune

      image-map-default

      Yash Collection

      For boys and men, Yash Collection has clothing for men of all ages. This store has casual as well as formal shirts and pants. They also have casual t-shirts, 3/4ths, jeans and much more. The prices at this store start at INR 300.

      Clothing Stores

      Yash Collection

      2.8

      Mohite Paradise, Shop 2, Near Kasat Showroom, Sinhagad Road, Anand Nagar, Pune

      image-map-default

      Cotton Plant

      Apparel made from 100 per cent cotton, Cotton Plant which is in the line of Yash Collection has a good collection of formals and casuals. The store currently is running multiple offers. So go ahead and grab the best of deals. 


      Clothing Stores

      Cotton Plant

      Mohite Paradise, Shop C-4, Sinhagad Road, Anand Nagar, Pune

      image-map-default

      Brand Factory

      A well recognised name to shop for clothing at the best of deals, Brand Factory on Sinhagad Road lives up to its name. The store has a number of everyday wear casuals, party wear, certain traditional pieces and much more starting at INR 350.

      Clothing Stores

      Brand Factory

      3.7

      West Square Hingane Chowk, Sinhgad Road, Anand Nagar, Pune

      image-map-default