Messiest Burgers In Town That Will Keep You Coming Back For More!

A burger a day keeps sadness away😬 A minute of silence for the fast food burger serving restaurants (you know which ones :p) from where you won't be eating anymore because they have changed the definition of what an actual burger should taste like. Real burgers, and I mean burgers that contain more meat/filling than bread, are a boon to humans. Soft buns, generously filled with sauces/cheese and loads of meat/veg patties; that's what I'm talking about. And boy let me tell you, Rocomamas will surpass all your expectations and give you a foodgasm for every single bite of every single Burger you eat! Rocomamas is a South African brand that has ventured into the Indian markets only recently, and they're doing a great job of serving absolutely delicious burgers and wings. Our VEG favourite one was the Pune Moji Grill, made with paneer steak and sauces like mint chutney and curry mayo. Yes, it was veg and yes we loved it a little too much. Our NON VEG favourite was the chilli cheese bomb with chicken and bacon. I can't explain how damning good it was. All I can promise you is that this place serves one of the best burgers in town and you just need to give it a try.