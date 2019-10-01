When In Erandwane, Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Mexican Cuisine!

Gossip Gastrohub is one of the best Mexican food I've had in Pune. they have an exclusive menu of Mexican cuisine and I totally loved it. The place has a lovely South American vibe with some Spanish music in the background. the interiors are pretty decent and they've made good use of the space in setting the tables with enough privacy. The owner was gracious to help us with picking the menu for the evening. we tried quesadillas, enchilada, tacos, nachos, soups and other items along with their signature pina colada. The food was excellent. loved the boneless chicken wings, chicken tacos, soup. The service was too slow though, there only 2 people handling the floor of about 10 tables. out of which 1 was the owner. it's a new joint soo they are still in the process of fine-tuning the operations part. But still, the food was awesome. I'm sure they will improve on the service part. Overall a great dining experience. would love to visit soon again.