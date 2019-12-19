With Amazing Desserts & Savouries, This Cafe Is A Must Visit!

Midnight Kakery

Kothrud, Pune
4.4

Sairang Apartments, Shop 6, Near Paranjpe School, DP Road, Kothrud, Pune

Midnight Kakery is an exceptional European Patisserie and cafe with amazing desserts and savoury dishes like croissants and sandwiches! Great coffee and drinks. My favourites are - pizza puffs, Cajun chicken sandwich, tiramisu, cheesecake and mango rose cake. They provide customised cakes too!

Some dishes could do with more fine tuning.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Bae, Kids

