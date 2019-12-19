Midnight Kakery is an exceptional European Patisserie and cafe with amazing desserts and savoury dishes like croissants and sandwiches! Great coffee and drinks. My favourites are - pizza puffs, Cajun chicken sandwich, tiramisu, cheesecake and mango rose cake. They provide customised cakes too!
With Amazing Desserts & Savouries, This Cafe Is A Must Visit!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Some dishes could do with more fine tuning.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Midnight Kakery
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)