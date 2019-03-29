Velvet, Silk To Net: This Store Has Handcrafted Laces Starting At Just INR 80

We found a lace heaven at Clover Centre in Camp and it houses an exquisite collection of rich laces and dress accessories. Minakshi Lace Centre is a one stop destination for all your lace needs. Finding the store is not difficult as you can spot bundles of laces from the window itself. From silk velvet to net, cotton to wool, you can find all sorts of crafted laces here. Starting at INR 80 per meter, you can find simple laces of all kinds of widths and colours. The prices increase depending upon the fabric, design, handwork, and goes upto INR 1000 per meter for heavily embellished laces. We fell in love with their collection and had our favourites. The first one was the pastel green net lace with red floral embroidery. We absolutely loved the silk velvet laces that instantly added royalty to your avatar. Coming in bold hues of blues, reds, greens and mustard, they bore heavy handwork of kundan, moti, sequins and beads. If you are into sparkles, there is no dearth of golden and silver sequinned laces of all widths. Even if you want to find plain simple laces for your outfits, you can find it here. Did you know that you can give them your outfits that need lace work? They'll ornate your outfits with beautiful laces. They can also suggest suitable laces for your dresses taking into consideration your preferences, budget and fabric. For machine work, they charge INR 200, however, if you want exclusive handwork, then you have to shell out INR 350.