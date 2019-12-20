Early Riser? This Breakfast Spot Is What You Need In The Morning!

This is my kind of breakfast. As a child I never liked misal but my love for misal started increasing as I started growing up and now it's one of my favourite things. But I like misal only when it's too spicy. Sahyadri misal: This place serves delicious misal along with 3 different gravies (rassa). Normal, medium and super spicy. Of course, I had the super spicy one. It was really tasty. I also ordered Pav bhaji which was pure love. No added artificial colours or frozen veggies. It was like homemade pav bhaji. Super good and yummy. I also liked the Tawa pulao which was really good in quantity and quality.