Miss Maa Ke Hath Ka Khaana? Order From This Delivery Kitchen In Baner

There is a delivery kitchen in Baner and it will spoil you with delicious food just like a mother would. Dial up MomNom to enjoy authentic Punjabi food at reasonable rates. If you think the food overflows with butter, you are right but, there are healthy options too such as their three bean salad which is a bestseller. They also have a variety of veg as well as non-veg starters on their menu. We absolutely loved the beetroot tikki, podi aaloo, and chicken podi leaf kebabs. If you want a quick snack, you can always opt for their studded parathas that are made in desi ghee and are served with curd and pickle. Another specialty is their chole bhature plate with 3 soft bhaturas and MonNom style chole. This heavy dish costs just INR 160. Their mains are something we totally drool over. Choose between a variety of Punjabi dishes such as maa ke hath ki kali dal, pindi chole, rajma, smoked makhni chicken, white butter chicken, tariwala murgh and a lot more. Pair these with an assortment of breads or fragrant pulao. Dig into a combo of soul food such as kadi chawal, yellow dal tadka and rice, maa di daal and paratha, etc. For those with a sweet tooth, you will love the rice kheer and lassi. Order an elaborate meal for two and shell out not more than INR 600.