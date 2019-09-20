This Brand Has Colour Changing Sequinned Shoes & We Can't Keep Calm

When it comes to accessories for men, we often see the same old boring options. Black and brown formal shoes or sandals, laptop bags and wallets. If you're a man with a better style, Monk Story is a cool online brand that designs quirky footwear and bags for men.

Monk Story is a one-stop destination for eco-friendly shoppers as they offer 100 per cent vegan leather options. Their shoes, bags and bow-ties are made of sustainable materials that add an extra oomph to your outfit. The best part? The brand believes in zero animal cruelty and brings you conscientious fashion option. Their collection of shoes are great for work, run, party and basically everything. Their bags are mostly travel bags or work bags that are compact but have ample space.

We love their collection of multicoloured brogues that are available in all sizes and are priced at INR 2,890. These brogues are high heeled and come in amazing colour combinations that makes it fit for any occasion. If you are looking for something a little quirky then you should check out their collection of colour changing sequin slip ons starting at INR 3,090. These are great for party wear, after all, who doesn’t like to be a little flashy. If you are someone who travels a lot and is looking for bags that don’t look bulky, then check out Monk Story’s duffle bags starting at INR 3,690. They come in basic colours such as black and blue with a lot of space inside, in spite of being small in size.