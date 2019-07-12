Words are so less to explain the beautiful ambience of Cafe Deja Vu, a cute little cafe in Bavdhan. They have digital menu and you can place an order just like you do with Swiggy. Foods are so delicious and I am pleased to mention specifically about the “Iris coffee “. Damn, Mouthwatering hot beverage at a very reasonable price. The staffs are so polite and they have an active Instagram page too. So just get into their yummy foods and drinks and click some real Instagram worthy pictures.
Click Some Perfect Instagram Pictures At This Cute Little Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae
Also On Cafe Deja Vu
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)