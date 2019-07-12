Click Some Perfect Instagram Pictures At This Cute Little Cafe

Words are so less to explain the beautiful ambience of Cafe Deja Vu, a cute little cafe in Bavdhan. They have digital menu and you can place an order just like you do with Swiggy. Foods are so delicious and I am pleased to mention specifically about the “Iris coffee “. Damn, Mouthwatering hot beverage at a very reasonable price. The staffs are so polite and they have an active Instagram page too. So just get into their yummy foods and drinks and click some real Instagram worthy pictures.