Make The Best Of Monsoons With Special Menus From These Places In Pune

Amidst peace, calm and greenery, P.a.a.s.h in Kalyani Nagar has launched a special monsoon menu for the season. Incorporating a number of organic and season’s special vegetables and creating a beautiful mosaic of flavours, the menu is named Megh Malhar. It includes soups, appetisers, main course and desserts. Luckily enough, it has very selected dishes which won’t leave you confused. You have to try their monsoon corn broth which is thick and creamy and is served with parmesan breadsticks. The appetisers include dishes like elote, monsoon leaves fritters, curried plantain cookies and a must try - buratta & co. From their mains, you must also try the massaman bowl. The best part is that each and every dish is priced separately and hence there is no compulsion of opting for only the monsoon menu. From their monsoon menu, a meal for two will cost approximately INR 800.