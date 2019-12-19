Move Over Cafes & Give This Dhaba A Try!

Dikhawa Dhaba is located at clover hills NIBM. Dikhawa means to Show off. The Dhaba stays true to its name and does complete justice in Showing Off their quirky ambience and even more delicious food. It’s a Vegetarian Dhaba, yes you read that right. They have an interesting menu which takes your Tatar’s buds on a mini Indian tour. From street-side food like samosa chat, starters, Dal Batti, Dal Makhani they have it all. Ps- The rooftop ambience makes it a perfect place to visit in this pleasant climate. They also have an indoor section though.