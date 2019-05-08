Check Out This New Kid In The Block In Kalyani Nagar

Almost all eateries these days have a Happy hour idea, be that as it may, imagine a scenario in which Happy Hours (6 PM - 9 PM) are designed as per the patrons need. Truly right! MRP - My Regular place is the new kid on the block. Their week by week Calendar with each day being unique, in like: Monday Corporate boozy day, Tuesday is Retro Fame, Wednesday To certain its Hump Day. Karaoke night, Thursday devoted to Bollywood and off Couse Friday, Saturday and Sunday are incorporated as well so in short a win-win, for all ( Pocket + Party) likewise, a place to associate with your companions and partners over foosball, Board games (snakes & ladders), Jenga, social humour, beer games and so on, it's smarter to spend your evening happy hours. In a sporty way rather than College/Office issues talk. MRP place seems to me more excited on the grounds that you can have your Mocktails/Cocktails/alcohols at much-limited costs over the ordinary cost and with D.J wale babu who plays the best in the house. They have both Outdoor/Indoor seating arrangements of action with a very minimal & trendy interior, with the plus point of its location. HOUSE COCKTAILS: Atomic DSLR: Served in Camera lens shape Mug/Glass shape was a good balance of primary tastes. FENG SHUI SPOT: Very artistically prepared which contains Whisky as the base with Apple, Elderflower, Cherry Bitters. Exceptionally roused mixed drink creation. ORIENTAL EXPRESS: One more smoky effect cocktails with Vodka as the base, Orange Juice, Basil, Lemongrass Syrup, Egg white, very inspired cocktail creation. SOI 11: the fascination was Thai Chili, with Vodka, Mango sweet, Lime. Cocktail at its finest. TIKI TORII: Rum trio, Cranberry, Pineapple, Coconut fudge it was a pure, tropical nose. MOCKTAILS:- VIRGIN CUCUMBER FIZZ: Chilled Cucumber, Roasted Cummins with Soda is a well-balanced drink that truly refreshes (#musttry for diet conscious) THE UNEXPECTED: Pineapple batons, hazelnuts syrup, Pineapple & Cranberry Juice, you will enjoy it to the last drop. FOOD:- ASIAN PINK PEPPER CHICKEN: Coated with squashed pepper and schezwan sauce is nice to have, delicate boneless pieces covered with adjusted zest and sauces you going to appreciate without a doubt. SALT and PEPPER PRAWNS: Crispy King size prawns with sautéed assorted pepper #musttry starter, a Prawn-lover's delight. HABANERO CHICKEN: Habanero a hot assortment of Chili pepper from Mexico is a key element for this dish, hot and saucy outwardly, delicate and delicious within. TIPSY FISH: Beer batter fish with Pico (Salsa Fresco), Chipotle mayo and Guacamole, it won't be a big deal if you gave a miss to this. FISH PLUM SAUCE: Crispy rotisserie fish hurled with Plum sauce, Friend we rehashed this twice. #Highlyrecommended