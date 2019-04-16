Men, Head To This Store For Fabrics For Pathanis, Kurtas, Shirts & More

It's always a good idea to have a well-fitted pathani or a kurta in your wardrobe. We found Mumbai Cloth stores in Camp, which is ideal to get fabrics for ethnic and formal wear.

Located on the back-end of M.G. Road, you will spot Mumbai Cloth, a rather humble store with no fancy interiors or even mannequins for that matter. However, the store prides itself for its collection of various kinds of fabrics for men starting at INR 400.

We found over 100 varieties of fabrics to choose from and a range of plain and sober shirt pieces for your formal wear. For summers especially, the store has stocked themselves up with a wide range of pastel shades. There are a number of fabrics from which you could make pants too. If you think you can pull off printed pants, you must check out such fabrics here too. These fabrics for shirts and pants are priced starting at INR 400.

Apart from formal wear, Mumbai Cloth Store also has materials for traditional pathani, kurtas and sherwanis. What really impressed us was their collection of semi-stitched kurtas. These materials already had a simple and elegant embroidery done around the neck and button areas of the kurta. You just have to get it stitched. The store also had four to five rolls of fabrics that had elaborate designs of velvet patchwork on it. You can also find designs for sherwanis and the best part is their prices start at INR 700. The prices will increase depending upon the fabric and design you choose.

What we really loved about Mumbai Cloth was their collection of Aztec prints for shirts. If you need something really quirky for a weekend party, these Aztec prints are a must for your wardrobe. And they too are priced at INR 400.