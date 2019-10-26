Murphies 2.0 : This Crowd Favourite Resto-Bar Has A New Look To Show Off

Good music, great food and a comforting ambiance, what else do we look for from a restaurant or a bar? Pune is home to a lot of OG bars and restaurants that have been a crowd favourite for years now. Located in Koregaon Park, Murphies has been a personal favourite but now it's back with a rebooted version that has an all new zing to it.

As soon as you enter, you will see a wide open space with contrasting seating. The new space has a greenish tone to it which makes the place look bigger and spacious. You can choose to sit on high rise tables or the normal ones. Just around the bar area, you will see a photo wall that will tell you about Murphies journey over the years. We personally loved this idea as it adds a personal touch to the restaurant.

Moving on to the food, there are a lot of new additions while they have also kept some older specials intact. If you have been to Murphies, you already know they were known for the jacket potatoes called Murphs. Don't worry they are still a part of the menu. Apart from the Murphs, you can also try their bacon wrapped prawns, harissa soya chaaps, broccoli in kasundi sauce, chicken zatar and much more. Pair these delicious bar bites with their in-house cocktails or some beer and you are all set for the night.

A meal for two at Murphies will cost you INR 1500 and the restaurant is open all days of the week.

