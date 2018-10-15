Fancy Delish Food & Good Music? Check Out This Music-Themed Cafe

Located in the silent lanes of Kalyani Nagar, this place has a chill ambience and some really good food to offer. Stereo is a music-themed restaurant with a vibrant decor that literally talks in music. Right from the paintings on the walls to the names of their drinks, and even the coasters they use (which are miniature vinyl records), and of course, they play good music, something that will surely get you moving. Here's all the food I tried and enjoyed and what you must order when you visit Stereo - spring rolls, mushroom top and hats, Kung Pao cottage cheese, makai cheese coins, grilled cottage cheese steak, and Baklava cigars with rose ice cream.