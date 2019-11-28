Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Gold Plated & Unicorn Ice creams In Town!

Huber & holly is a must-visit for any punekar who loves ice cream. So well presented and indeed flavoursome and delicious. They also have an amazing range of good food along with ice creams. What I like about this place is that food is completely vegetarian and the ice creams are freshly prepared. My recommendation: Unicone ice cream a mixed of berries and loaded with mini macaroon and candy floss. It reminds me of some magical land. Mighty Midas- 24-carat gold ice cream , cassata ice cream, blueberry cheesecake. Different flavours to try: Lychee charcoal, silky chocolate, American cheesecake and in toppings gold platted hazelnut is the best one to choose. Apart from desserts, they do serve good food here. Pesto spaghetti, pizza, sandwiches, and masala sticks Hence you can also plan out a full meal here.