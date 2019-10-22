Early Risers? This Breakfast Place Will surely Won't Disappoint!

Cafes

Vohuman Cafe

Sangamvadi, Pune
4.4

Millennium Star, Near Ruby Hall, Dhole Patil Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The best place to have breakfast in Pune is the vohuman cafe, just loved this place it's a normal place serves quite delicious food at affordable rates. I had a double cheese omelette, I could feel the cheese in every bite. Toast butter cheese is something you must try if u love cheese. Toasted bread with butter and cheese cubes is just perfect for morning breakfast. Don't forget to try Irani chai. Highly recommend this place!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

