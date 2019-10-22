The best place to have breakfast in Pune is the vohuman cafe, just loved this place it's a normal place serves quite delicious food at affordable rates. I had a double cheese omelette, I could feel the cheese in every bite. Toast butter cheese is something you must try if u love cheese. Toasted bread with butter and cheese cubes is just perfect for morning breakfast. Don't forget to try Irani chai. Highly recommend this place!
Early Risers? This Breakfast Place Will surely Won't Disappoint!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
