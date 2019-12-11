Vice Versa For Its Amazing Decor And Scrumptious Food!

One of the best cafes I ever had visited. This is located at the prime location with a personal parking space. The ambience was decent and attractive. They had an ample seating capacity. Staff were courteous and had good communication skills. Coming to the food: Tangy Chicken Curls: Chicken was stuffed with mushroom, spinach, mozzarella cheese. It came with 5 to 6 pieces. Upside down Chicken Burger: It was my favourite. The burger was upside down and the stuffings were really excellent. Its presentation was unique as compared to other burgers. Peri-Perination Chicken Pizza: Chicken chunks, onions, red bell pepper, an ample amount of cheese along with Peri Peri sauce were topped on a thin crust base. Its size was really huge which can mitigate the hunger of two Persons. Jack Chicken: The presentation was very attractive. The grilled chicken was cooked in special sauce and jalapenos, corn, mushroom served with oyster rice. Brownie Thick Shake: It was made of milk, chocolate syrup, brownie, ice cream and topped with fresh cream, brownie crumble. This can easily fulfil an empty stomach. Panna Cotta: It was very fresh, soft and had a coffee flavour. It was based on milk and cream. It was very different than the normal Panna Cotta. Completely satisfied with their ambience, presentation of food and its taste and their hospitality. I would love to visit this place again.