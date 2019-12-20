Drop By This Place For Yum South Indian Breakfast!

Upsouth: ll my heart to this place. I visit them frequently as I stay nearby. Whenever I don't feel like cooking I go there. And my most favourite thing is Podi Idly. I just love it. I have tried almost everything from their menu. It's like a second home for me now. It's reasonably priced, hygiene maintained, well managed. Service is fast and their sambar is not sweet. Do try this place and keep on visiting again and again just like me