Drop By This Place For Yum South Indian Breakfast!

Fast Food Restaurants

Upsouth

Pune, Maharashtra
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near City Centre, Undri Hadapdar Road, Undri, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Upsouth: ll my heart to this place. I visit them frequently as I stay nearby. Whenever I don't feel like cooking I go there. And my most favourite thing is Podi Idly. I just love it. I have tried almost everything from their menu. It's like a second home for me now. It's reasonably priced, hygiene maintained, well managed. Service is fast and their sambar is not sweet. Do try this place and keep on visiting again and again just like me

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

