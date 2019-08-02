Bring Out Your Inner Detective! Visit The Best Mystery Rooms In Pune

If you are a fan of suspense, then this space is perfect for a day out with your team mates or work buddies. The House Of Mysteries is located on the fifth floor of Deron Heights and the escape room has interesting mysteries you could solve. Ashoka’s Nine Unknown Men is based on Emperor Ashoka’s secret society (there are theories of it still being in existence). Your job is to find the books full of secrets and to restore them back to their hiding place. If an Egyptian mystery is what excites you more, find the lost treasures of Tutankhamun. You’ll have to explore the inner tomb, discover the treasure before you escape. But remember, for each mystery you have only 60 minutes, so be quick if you are a sore looser! Each room is priced at INR 500 on weekdays and INR 650 on weekends per person. You can book a game on a particular day and choose your time-slot too on their website or give them a call. Each game allows 2 to 7 participants.