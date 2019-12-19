Nagari Cuisine In Malwadi

In Pune, there is no dearth of places to find different Maharashtrian Cuisine. You will find many eateries serving authentic Kolhapuri, Marathwada, Saoji and Kokani food in different parts of the city. One of my friend came across a post on PEO about this newly opened restaurant MH17-The Nagari Cuisine (from Ahmednagar district) and we decided to pay a visit. This setup can host around 40 odd covers. The ambience is bright, water is served from Matka (which is poured from the filter). For starters, we ordered Alu Vadi & Kothimbir Vadi, both the dishes were perfectly cooked with required crunchiness outside and smooth flavorful from inside. Ajwain in Kothimbir Vadi gave a good high to the dish. It didn’t have the hotel taste but homemade taste. For the main course, we already had decided for MH17 Gavran Chicken Thali & MH17 Mutton Thali. It didn’t take a long time for our thalis as we already had placed the order at the time of starters. MH17 Gavran chicken thali had chicken Alani, Chicken Rassa in red gravy, Chicken Tawa Sukka Boneless, option to choose from Omelette or Egg Curry, Indrayani rice, chapatti or Bhakri, served Laal Thecha and Bwoy that was really stupendous. MH17 Mutton thali had mutton Alani, mutton Rassa in Black Gravy, Mutton Ghee Fry, option to choose from Omelette or Egg Curry, Indrayani Rice, Chapatti or Bhakri. We were asked by the owner Pankaj Lagad himself if we would like to have Laal Rassa (Red Curry) or Kaala Rassa (Black Curry). So we decided to have mutton in black curry and chicken in red curry. Both the thalis were super duper tasty and by the time we finished, we were too tired to move. Food tasted tastier as beautiful Marathi songs were being played in the background. They also serve À la carte and had a wide variety to choose from. Definitely worth visiting for all the foodies here to try the rustic cuisine as Pankaj Lagad likes to call about Nagari Cuisine.