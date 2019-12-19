Maharishtrian Brides & Bridesmaids, Get Nauvari Sarees From This Tulshibaug Store

How could you not wear a nauvari saree to a Maharashtrian wedding? Bookmark Nakshatra Creations from Tulshibaug, where you'll find a saree that'll make you look like a Marathi mulgi, for sure.

Inside Manish Chambers, the store has mattresses all across their floor where the ask their customer to sit and choose for the saree you want. The store has a variety of sarees and the bright colours on display will fill you up with joy.

The store has nauvari sarees available in silk as well as Pune cotton. They offer simple designs as well as a number of variations in royal paithani. You can select sarees from across Maharashtra. A simple nauvari saree starts at INR 500. Depending upon the design and material, the price increases.

The best part about this store is that they also stitch a saree, as you like it (since there is no one way to wear a nauvari). The stitching starts at INR 300 per piece. The store also specialises in stitching regular six-yard sarees at the same price. There are readymade nauvari sarees that start at INR 800. You can also provide them with a saree that you might already have and they’ll stitch it for you.

Nakshatra Creations also has a collection of dhotis, sholas, uparanas for men. They have ready-to-wear dhotis in Maharashtrian, Rajasthani and Bengali style starting at INR 300 .

Apart from sarees and dhotis, the store also has readymade saree blouses. These blouses are available in all styles and sizes and start at INR 150.