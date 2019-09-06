You've Got To Try Authentic & Delicious Awadhi Cuisine In Bavdhan

The very first thing that strikes my mind when I hear Lucknow is their food. Lucknow - the city of Nawabs, has a long history of political reign and still witnesses it to this very day. But along with being the most important city for Uttar Pradesh, it is also the hub for the best food you can find anywhere on earth. Deeply rooted in the culture of Lucknow is their love for food and fondly called the Lucknowi khana or nawabi cuisine and more popularly as Awadhi cuisine. The food is heavily influenced by Mughlai and middle east Asian food. Sadly, we in Pune do not get to binge on the authentic and delicious Awadhi cuisine that it is. That is till Awadh - E - Malwa did not exist. Hidden in the lanes of Bavdhan, near DSK Ranwara, is this small outlet, which earlier only started as a delivery service, is dishing out plate after plate of 'Nawabi goodness'. I was dying to get my hands on some authentic kebabs and my quest finally ended here. Be it the Galouti, the Chapli or the Shami kebab, you can find the real deal here. If you order all three together, you may not be able to spot the difference immediately but over the period, once you develop the palette for these kebabs, you would know that there is a tangible difference in them. Traditionally, kebabs were made with beef but since that is banned (or so I think) in Maharashtra and condemned across the country, mutton was used and in Awadh -E- Malwa, you can find a chicken version as well. Dishes that I loved apart from the Shami kebab, was the Chicken Fry, perfectly done with a tangy, spicy coating on top, fried without excess oil and the Chicken Masala, which is their USP. A spicy gravy with an underlying sweetness of the onions with juicy, succulent chicken was one of the best chicken Masalas, I have ever had. Finally, no Awadhi dinner would be complete without Lucknowi Biryani. The prep is the main difference between Awadhi and Hyderabadi. Awadhi biryani, you fry the chicken with masala and then layer it alternatively with rice and cook, while in Hyderabadi you layer all the raw chicken with masala and top it with layers of rice that are not cooked, followed by half cooked and fully cooked. While I prefer the Hyderabadi more, Lucknowi has also been very dear to me. You must try the chicken and mutton broth. Cost of food is so reasonable that I would visit this almost every day for either kebabs or biryani at the least If I were to live in Bavdhan. Cost for two is really below Rs 500. Finally, I cannot recommend this restaurant enough and so I will say -- " Kyu wait for kar rahe ho. Abhi jaao aur Khao!" (why wait, order now!) PS. I almost forgot they serve dog food too. So, if you have a pet or feel generous for those street dogs, call Awadh-E-Malwa.