A Place With Captivating Aura & Great Food? Drop By Planet 9!

I became a fan of Planet 9 because of its excellent ambience. They have different sitting areas like sand, water and sky areas. Sand Area: Tables are there along with bean bags. Easily you can relax on bean bags and can enjoy your food. Water Area: You can sit with your foot submerged in water and can enjoy your meal. The best area to spend quality time with your loved ones. Sky Area: This is the rooftop area where you can enjoy your food with an amazing scenic view. Kick-started with shorba and fresh drinks. Shahi Palak Shorba was great. Mocktails were refreshing. Coming to the food : In starter, I liked the mushroom Tikka and kasundi marinated fish chunks a lot. They were well presented and the taste was mind-blowing. Mushroom Tikka was well cooked. In the main course, Peshawari Bhuna Ghost was amazing. It was well cooked and had a different taste. Best with butter naan. Meljhol Sabji was also good in taste. It had paneer and mushroom in it and was served in a beautifully designed plate. In dessert, or delicious were looked like lollypops. They were topped with a huge amount of condensed milk and the taste was out of the universe. Overall, it was a pleasant visit. Best place for groups to hang out as you can choose any area to relax. They have a small and beautiful stage too where you can dance.