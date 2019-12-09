Take Your Partner For A Coffee Date At This Beautiful Cafe On F.C. Road!

Vice versa is situated at the heart of Pune, i.e. at FC road. The ambience is quite Awesome, pleasant and romantic. Of course, the music gives You a good mood with good Vibes. This place is good for groups as well as for couples. The place is good for Coffee as well as for food. Do they have plenty enough Coffee variety which can make you confused about what to order? I tried their Mocha, Affogato, and Mazagran. Mocha was quite good, Affogato was awesome as it was containing the Vanilla ice cream with espresso shots. Talking about Mazagran then it was just like the original recipe of it, hence it impressed me with its taste, but it took almost 20-25 minutes of waiting time. If you love americano then I'll suggest you have a Mazagran. I'll suggest the management to take a little care of the service. Of course, the overall service was pretty cool except for the late delivery of orders. Talking about their food then the presentation and taste both are balanced. Upside down chicken burger is the center of attraction. Meat burger is also a great choice to fulfill your taste buds. In desserts, they have cream Brulee and Panna cotta. Today the cream brulee wasn't ready I went for Panna Cotta which was available in Coffee flavour. Again it took time about 15-20 minutes to get the order on the table. But the presentation and taste of it were worth waiting. The only defect I found that the size of the portion can be a little bit bigger in size. Also, Mazagran and Affogato sizes can be large. The rest of the things are awesome.