Pamper Yourself At This Salon Which Is Offering Irresistible Festive Offers

Love grooming? We stumbled upon a posh salon which is offering irresistible festive offers. Pamper yourself with a nice session of hair spa or a nice haircut at Neutron Hair and Beauty Lounge in Aundh. Nestled in one of the lush green lanes of Aundh, Neutron salon is your one stop destination for all your salon needs. The founders- Atul More and Rujuta Raut have started this salon cum makeup studio for those who want to experience luxury at affordable rates. Atul, who has worked as a makeup expert in Marathi film industry also offers bridal packages. We visited the salon for a haircut and found it to be beautifully done up. They offer amazing seaweed facials which is effective for sensitive and oily skin. They also offer an add on package of de-tan as they do not believe in bleach. Other treatments include the ultrasonic glow adding treatment for restoring lost glow and high-frequency treatment for pimples and sensitive skin. Their expertise lies in hair and makeup and a session of haircut includes wash and styling and costs about INR 499 for women and INR 350 for men. Well, ladies if you avail the service during weekends, even you can get it done for INR 350! I got mine done and i couldn't be more happier with their work. They also provide other grooming services like styling, meni-pedi, waxing, threading etc. You can become their member by buying a INR 500 voucher and availing 20% off on all the services. The festive offers is something you must check out. During Diwali and Dussehra, they are offering a whopping 60% discount on all the hair jobs such as straightening, smoothing, perming, keratin etc. This offer is valid till November end. Also, if you shell out INR 10999 for their annual offer, you can avail services upto INR 25999 against it throughout the year. The cherry on the cake is that you can also avail this service jointly! It's validity is till October end. For men, the package costs INR 5000 against services worth INR 12000. If you wish to learn the art of using brushes and do your own makeup, they run beauty and grooming classes as well where you can learn the art from scratch and demonstrate your skills on models. Make a note that the classes happen in the same space itself and are conducted by experts. There is no good time for self care. Start yours now!