Drop by Piconzza for their Cone pizza and Bunizza. Cone pizza is a pizza in a Cone and Bunizza is a bun infused with lots of cheese and pizza toppings. The Bunizza was pretty okay. Highly recommended food over here will be Schezwan fries. It tasted heavenly. Fusilli Pasta was good. And their bubblegum mojito is a must-try.
Head Over To This Outlet For Some Amazing Pizza Cones & Schezwan Fries
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
