Head Over To This Outlet For Some Amazing Pizza Cones & Schezwan Fries

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Piconzza

Westend Mall, Aundh, Pune
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Westend Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 14, DP Road, Aundh, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Drop by Piconzza for their Cone pizza and Bunizza. Cone pizza is a pizza in a Cone and Bunizza is a bun infused with lots of cheese and pizza toppings. The Bunizza was pretty okay. Highly recommended food over here will be Schezwan fries. It tasted heavenly. Fusilli Pasta was good. And their bubblegum mojito is a must-try.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

