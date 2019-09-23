Spend Your Weekend With Your Squad Over Some Crafted Beers At Babylon

New Brewery in the city. Babylon is the perfect place to hang out with friends and has their amazing craft beer. They have a beautiful and superb ambience. All the walls are covered with so many beer quote frames and the ceiling have a lot of bulbs. The bar is so amazing. Seatings and the staff is really good. I must say the owner is super cool and tell each and everything about their dishes. She is very particular about all her dishes. Let’s discuss Food. I had a lot of starters, beer and desserts. ✔️Starters: Chef ming's paneer tikka Chicken baida roti Kheema samosa Hakka style lollipop Cheese chilli paneer tikka Thelle waale noodles Chef ming's pizza Chicken Dimsums Cheese Pull Paneer Tikka is scrumptious. The taste and the platings of every dish are just mind-blowing. The chef and the owner take their dishes very serious that they want the same taste every time they prepare. I loved the Hakka style lollipop because it is too juicy and smoked and really tasty. Let me know the pizza they have. I swear their pizza is amazing in the town. The base is very crispy and doesn’t get saggy with cheese. I loved their pizza very much. Chicken baida roti is very tasty. Dimsums have a different concept served with some liquid under it. Tastes too good. They have amazing and yummy dal makhani. Dal makhani is one of the best dal makhani in the city. ✔️Drinks: I had apple cider that’s my favourite among all the craft beer. Not so sweet but tastes amazing. After that, I loved Belgium wit. It also tastes good. But among all the drinks I had their special cocktail named Brave Irishman. OMG! That drink is fantabulous. It has Baileys (Irish cream liquor) and beer. Amazing it’s a must-try. ✔️Desserts: They have in-house ice creams. Chimichanga is one of the best desserts I ever had. These are samosa filled with melted chocolate and walnuts. It tastes too chocolaty. Red velvet ice cream is a must-try. Rum and raisin ice cream is just so rum.