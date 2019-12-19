This New Dessert Place Offers Some Amazing Unique Flavours Of Ice Creams!

Swoon is a newly opened dessert outlet in pimple nilakh. If you want to try something unique in desserts, do try swoon it is neither ice cream nor a custard. It is something different. Packing:- It was perfectly packed. I ate the swoon after half n hour I received it. It was still fresh. Quality:- It doesn't have gluten, no added preservatives, no emulsifiers, no artificial colours, and flavours. Swoon Flavours:- I tried tender coconut, sitafal and mango flavours of swoon. They all were scrumptious which will surely satisfy your taste buds. It has velvet-like texture that melts in your mouth. I liked the mango and tender coconut most. A perfect flavourful dessert. The best part of this dessert is you can have it on fasting also. As I am on fasting these days due to Navratri. I would love to order the other flavours too from this place. Overall experience was superb. Highly Recommended. Is it a dessert? is it a healthy snack? is it a refreshment? or is it all this and more?