So we spent an entire day at Seasons Mall and happened to bump into this newly opened cute tiny play area, Kaboom. This cosy place is super safe for your kid as you can watch over them from a tiny cafe right inside. Let the kids unwind while you have a sip of your coffee right there, also the desserts. The play area consists of a pretend river, balloon pool, slides, swings etc. This place is super safe for as young as 2-3 years old. As there is no scope of hurting oneself. The place also has a tiny corner to buy gifts. Kaboom also arranges for kids bday parties and snacks starting at 600/head.
Kids Playroom Alert: Take Your Kids This Cute Little Cozy Playarea, Kaboom
The play area is apt for as young as 2 years old. You have school the next day? Let them sweat it out here. U wnt even need to tell them a story!
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
