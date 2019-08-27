The Urban Foundry Has Arrived With An Amazing New Menu, Check Out Now!

Bars

The Urban Foundry

Baner, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, Next To Cummins India Office, Balewadi High Street, Baner, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Urban Foundry has added new food items to their already exciting menu! We had a bunch of things to try and our best picks were the veg momos tadka maarke, chicken kasundi tangdi, mandeli rawa fry and the paneer thepla kuchran! They have a vast new menu prepped and we cannot wait to try out more.

What Could Be Better?

The Karara Calamari could've been improvised !

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

