The Urban Foundry Has Arrived With An Amazing New Menu, Check Out Now!

The Urban Foundry has added new food items to their already exciting menu! We had a bunch of things to try and our best picks were the veg momos tadka maarke, chicken kasundi tangdi, mandeli rawa fry and the paneer thepla kuchran! They have a vast new menu prepped and we cannot wait to try out more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Karara Calamari could've been improvised !
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
