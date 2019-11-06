Cocktails & Finger Foods Served In A Breezy Setting, Trot To Hoppipola!

It just so happens that I seldom come across a pub/restaurant having nothing about it that I dislike. The newly opened Hoppipola at Kalyaninagar is one of them. With a pleasant outdoor and elegant indoor seating, that pub is as comfortable as one needs it. Service is spot-on as food and drinks turned up on time, waiters were very polite and prompt, Chef and the bartender was keen to take feedback. Food was exemplary. I absolutely recommend the Hoppi papad (a much better version of masala papad), the Stuffed grilled chicken sizzler (chicken cooked to perfection, with a near-perfect mashed potato) and the Pork chilli bowl - quite literally, one of the best pork chilli ever. For starters just order anything, you won't be disappointed. The drinks were well made and extremely potent. A must-try are the LII Freeze, a sweeter variant of the LIIT and the Bullfrog, which although tastes like cough syrup but one of these can set you straight for an hour. I absolutely recommend it and suggest you visit it as soon as you get the chance. Chow!