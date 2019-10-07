Drop By This New Outlet For Some Yum Mocktails & Desserts!

Cafes

Gossip Gastrohub

Erandwana, Pune
Soba Mansion, 3, Opp. Reliance Mall, Khilare Patil Road, Erandwane, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

This Newbie, Gossip Gastrohub offers some amazing mocktails and starters. We ordered, Peru Pyala a sweet and spicy Mocktail. This amazing mocktail is served with a fried onion ring on a side only by. This place serves some amazing Mexican cuisine and oh the ambiance is so delightful. Peru Pyala Churos Margarita - Watermelonrita Bira blonde Pina colada Chocolate pastry Tres leches gateau (personal favourite)

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

