New Place To Explore? Check Out This Kitchen Bar For Their Amazing Delicacies!

Krave - Kitchen & Bar: This is a newly opened restaurant located on the DP road, Pimple Nilakh. An amazing place for hangout with friends, dating and get together. It has been those few places which have most consistent with their food quality since it has opened. Ambience:- It is literally classy, bright interiors and yellow lightning. I liked the hanging chains and lights from the ceiling. They have both indoor and outdoor seating arrangements. They also have a private area for corporate parties. Staff:- They greeted us warmly and hospitable throughout the entire time. Highly Professional. Even the service was superb. Food served to us was fresh and hot. The kitchen was clean and properly maintained. The food I tried:- Drinks, 🔹Whiskey Malai Mar Ke:- An amazing cocktail to booze you. It was smooth and refreshing I liked it very much. Highly Recommended. Soup, 🔹Mushroom and Thyme Cappuccino:- A unique combination of mushroom, thyme and coffee make it so rich, creamy and flavorful. I liked it. Salad, 🔹Caesar Salad:- It is an amalgam of garlicky, smoky, salty and lemony. It was crunchy and refreshing salad has a zippy zest dressing that provides a burst of flavour with each bite. Highly Recommended. Starters, 🔹 Betel Leaf with Crispy Fried Chicken:- It was one of the show stoppers of the day. The crispy fried chicken placed on betel leaf was sweet in flavour due to honey sauce and actual spicy flavours coming from break leaf. It was totally amazing and unique dish. #Musttry 🔹 PeriPeri Paneer & Bell Pepper Pizza:- It was a thin crust pizza loaded with bell peppers, cheddar cheese tossed in Portuguese marinade sauce. It was delicious pizza to spice your taste buds. Curry and Mains, 🔹 Smoked Dal Makhani with Jeera Rice:- It was nicely cooked and the taste was amazing. It would be best if a little bit of cream should be added. Dessert, 🔹 Twisted Shahi Tukda with Homemade Rabadi:- A healthy dessert that was rich, thick and the sweetness is perfect. All credit goes to rabadi. It was amazing in taste. I liked it that much I ordered it twice. Highly Recommended.