Stay At This Cottage And Swim In An Infinity Pool In Mahabaleshwar

If you have been planning for a quick getaway to Mahabaleshwar with your family, friends or even your S.O, Nexottel Sai Cottage is where you should stay.



Located on Satara road near Mahabaleshwar, Nexottel Sai Cottage is an old-styled home that has been turned into a hotel. The cottage has a number of amenities such as WiFi, breakfast, courteous staff and much more. It is quite literally perfect for large families, friends, colleagues and everyone else.

The best part of this property is that they have an infinity pool that offers some killer views. The cottage overlooks a valley and is a beautiful sight to see during mid-October when rains have ceased and everything is still pretty much green. Guests staying at this property have access to all areas of the cottage. And a number of other places in Mahabaleshwar are also easily accessible from the cottage.

You can visit places such as Venna Lake, Bombay Point, Sherbaugh, Mahabaleshwar Market and various other places which are in a radius of 5kms only. Adding to this, the property itself is easily accessible. From Pune, you can take your own vehicle and follow the maps till Mahabaleshwar market. From there, you can either ask around or just dial up the place for directions and they will be more than happy to help you out. You can also take a state transport bus till Mahabaleshwar bus stand and from there take a local rickshaw to the property.

The stay over here completely depends upon when you are booking the place. The prices per night for two people is a little higher during peak seasons and cheaper during off-seasons. When we checked, the prices during that time were starting at INR 1,500 excluding taxes.