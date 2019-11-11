Staying In Lonavala? Here's Where You Can Go In The Night

If you are from Pune or have been to Lonavala a few times, you are already familiar with German Bakery. This beautiful cafe cum restaurant is located right in the centre is a big tourist attraction. Try some of their best cakes and savoury starters to begin your night. The best part about visiting German Bakery at night is the decor of the place. The cafe is lit up and you can also look out at the road. A meal for two at German Bakery Wunderbar will cost you around INR 1,000.