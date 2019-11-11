We all know that Lonavala is great for some scenic views but if you are staying in the town for longer, there’s much more you can do! At night the town lights up like any other regular city with the best bars, restaurants and much more. Here is a list of restaurants and bars that you can chill at after the sun sets:
Staying In Lonavala? Here's Where You Can Go In The Night
Misty Meadows
Misty Meadows is one of Lonavala’s very famous resorts. Their lounge bar is perfect for those looking to unwind in the evening. You can grab a few drinks and bar bites with your friends, while sitting beside the pool and enjoying a serene vibe. A meal for two at Misty Meadows lounge bar will cost you less than INR 1,500. The restaurant cum bar is open all days of the week till 12:30 pm.
Lonavala Restaurant
If you are looking to take in the real vibe of Lonavala night life then head over to the bar inside Lonavala Hotel. It’s one of the oldest properties in the town and their bar will take you back in time. From the decor to the price range, it will remind you of the good old days. Drink your way till the wee hours of the night at this bar for less than INR 500.
- Price for two: ₹ 1050
German Bakery Wunderbar
If you are from Pune or have been to Lonavala a few times, you are already familiar with German Bakery. This beautiful cafe cum restaurant is located right in the centre is a big tourist attraction. Try some of their best cakes and savoury starters to begin your night. The best part about visiting German Bakery at night is the decor of the place. The cafe is lit up and you can also look out at the road. A meal for two at German Bakery Wunderbar will cost you around INR 1,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cafe-24
Della Adventure is great for a weekend getaway with all their activities and adventure sports however if you are looking for a late night food joint then head over to their Cafe-24. Like the name suggests, the cafe is open 24x7 and has some Indian and continental dishes to offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
