Add An Earthy Vibe To Your Favourite Space With Products From This Pottery Store

Wish your home looked something out of a home decor magazine? We know the feeling. And, you never know where you find a piece for your home that simply adds a lovely element. We found a store that has so many pieces we'd want to buy to achieve those Pinterest decor goals.

Ninad’s Pottery in Camp stocks up on beautiful pieces made of clay and mud. Some pottery shops and galleries are taking advantage bringing contemporary ideas into pottery, which is an ancient art form. And, Ninad's store does just that. This art gallery of sorts showcases themselves as an eco-friendly company that blends traditional and modern technology to portray a unique range of utilitarian and decorative products. From lamps, mugs and cooking ware to dinner sets, water storage dispensers, Buddha figures, fountains and even Ganesh idols; you can find a great collection of everything made of clay. With these products, the idea is to offer items which improve your health with basic lifestyle changes.

We love their collection of tea cups and mugs starting at INR 250. These cups are not heavily embellished and their simplicity is what adds a touch of sophistication. You can take a look at their sculptures and figures of spiritual idols and abstract models. They’ll sure make heads turn at your home when guests visit. If you are looking to gift someone something special then we would say, nothing better than putting things together from Ninad’s pottery.