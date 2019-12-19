Check Into An Agro Resort & Live In A Swiss Chalet: This Will Guarantee A Cozy Getaway

Take a break from the bustle of the city and your routine. Now, obviously what could be better than some lush greenery, a killer view and some good food? If this has made you long for a getaway, check into Nirvana Eco and Agro Resort a few hours from Pune.



A little off-route from Panchgani, Nirvana Eco and Agro Resort is located in a small and quaint village of Sayghar. It is only 15 mins away from Panchgani, which means the drive to the resort is a little short of 3 hours vis NH 48. You can also take Saswad - Bopdev - Pune Road, which will take you a little short of a 4-hour drive. Unfortunately reaching there by public transport is tough, so you'd rather opt for a taxi service if you don't have your own vehicle.

The property is located at the edge of a hill that offers some mesmerising views. From the rooms, you see the backend of a reservoir, the village of Sayghar, mountains, strawberry farms and more. The resort has their own farms as well, which are open to visitors. However, the best time to visit this place is during the strawberry season and obviously during monsoons.

The resort offers two kinds of stay options: One is the adventure room, which is a craftsman style cottage and the other one is like a Swiss chalet. Each of these cottages come with an option of a/c and non a/c. The resort also has a swimming pool but, we’re not very sure if it can be called an infinity pool in spite of its design and placing. They also have a restaurant that has a buffet as well as an a la carte menu. The restaurant also can be rented for private events.

The prices at this resort start at INR 3,000 per night for a couple which is exclusive of taxes. The other rates for renting the whole place for an event keep on varying. They are still adding a few amenities to their property and it is expected to be fully ready by the year 2020. However, it’s still a pretty liveable place even now!