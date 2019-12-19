Fancy Shmancy: This New Gym Has Aqua Aerobics, A Spa & A Jacuzzi

Spread across 27,000 square feet, Nitrro in Kalyani Nagar is nothing like your ordinary neighbourhood gym. It's not only luxurious but is equipped with impeccable state-of-the-art technology and facilities. What impressed us the most is their swimming pool, which by the way, is in association with Michael Phelps Swimming Academy. What's more? Nitrro is also one of the rare fitness studios in the city to have programmes like aqua aerobics and aqua Zumba. If traditional workout with weights and machines isn't your thing, you can always check out Nitrro's extensive classes on professional MMA, kickboxing and spinning.

Nitrro also has a dedicated strength area with a crystal ball DJ console to make your regimes more happening and intensive. With a team of best-in-town trainers and physiotherapists, Nitrro is definitely making workouts and body goals less scary for us.

