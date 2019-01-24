Get Luxe Couture Outfits From This Celebrity Designer

Located in Kalyani Nagar's lanes is Nivedita Saboo's store. The Pune-based designer is all about luxe couture and if you're aiming to spend big and look like a star, you should definitely make a trip. Saboo is a gold medalist from NIFT and her designs aim to be the best her clients have ever worn. She's been showcased at Paris Fashion Week, Hong Kong Fashion Week and London Bridal Week. She's styled many Bollywood celebrities too. Some names include Kareena and Karishma Kapoor. Saboo's forte lies in designing trousseaus for brides and grooms and making them look their best on their special day. Her designs usually include artistic cuts, textured fabrics and fluid silhouettes. We loved the anarkalis and kalidars. Saboo's use of embroidery and zari work sets her apart. You'll easily be spoilt for choice at this luxe store. Men, get your hands on the blazers and jackets here. The use of printed fabrics and the brocade-like pocket patch will give you a regal look at any wedding you're planning to wear it to.