Relish Scrumptious Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices At This Eatery

JD's Cafe is yet another addition to Camp/East Street, and it's one of those homely cafes which serve simple yet delicious food at throwaway prices, making the crowd want to go back for more. I finally have another place to visit on M.G. Road. I'm sure if you've grown up in Camp, you've always stuck to one place to hang out with your friends, but now we have another and I couldn't be happier. JD's serves a wide variety of food ranging from pasta, sandwiches, beverages {juices, smoothies, coffees, shakes, and coolers}, and much more. Not to forget their delicious desserts. I tried their Oreo shake, Cool Blue cooler, cappuccino, mushroom and cheese tart, veg. exotic sandwich, and brownies with vanilla ice cream. For all the food items, the bill was under INR 500, which is such a win. The sandwich was on point; one of the best I've had at a cafe, and it was priced at just INR 90, and the brownies with vanilla ice cream was priced at INR 80.