4 Restaurants Every Meat Lover Needs To Have On Their List In Pune

Established in 1935, Cafe Goodluck has been a household name for breakfast for all Pune-ites. What most people don't know enough about is their amazing selection of mutton dishes. From brain fry to mutton keema fry, they nail everything to the point! The food is not overly greasy and the meat's quality is so good that it just melts in your mouth. Try their chicken and mutton kebabs as well, they are scrumptious! Being located in a college area, the rates of these dishes are reasonable, which makes it affordable for all.

If you are there on a weekend, make sure you have some extra time as the waiting time goes up to an hour. But once you are seated, you'll know the wait was worth it.