A Tribute To The Miner Community: Visit Mineority To Savour Delectable Fare

Located in Kalyani Nagar, this place is a tribute to the miner community. An interesting concept restaurant for miners, so that they can kick back after a gruelling day of working underground and have fun. While we were climbing up the stairs to go to the restaurant, we were crossing a family who couldn’t stop raving about the food here, and one of the uncles in the group told us, “You are in store for some amazing food!” I smiled at that and couldn’t wait to go and see what this is place all about. As soon as you walk in, you'd notice beautiful bright coloured interiors and decor. With indoor and outdoor seating available, you can pick and choose where you would like to sit. Each section is done up tastefully, and it is very pleasing to the eyes. You will see golden cages and birds hanging from the ceilings, quirky furniture with brass, and industrial elements incorporated and wood tables that add to this super interesting setting. Taking inspiration from the cuisines of mining pockets across India and other parts of the world, the food here incorporates some unusual elements. There’s a little something for everyone. Here's what we had: Signature Black Chicken Skewers: Coal-grilled chicken skewers with black sesame paste, traditional flatbread, and green chutney. The chicken was juicy and had the perfect smoky flavour. Childhood on a Plate: Doi Mach; pan-fried fish on a tangy yoghurt sauce served with rice. (YUM!) My Litti Chokha and Ghugni: Coal-roasted traditional dumplings from Bihar and baingan chokha. This is my new favourite and a must-try for everyone. The service was good, and the staff was helpful. Apart from helping us get the table of our choice, we managed to get all the answers to the questions that we had about the food. We were so full after the main course that we couldn't try the desserts.