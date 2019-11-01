You've Gotta Try The Nutella Cheesecake At The Millers Asap!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

The Millers Homebar & Kitchen

Sangamvadi, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Raja Bahadur International Mills, 2 & 3, Raja Bahadur Motilal Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Nutella Cheese Cake with just the right sugar and salt to give it a perfect taste. So smooth with each bite, the cake just got me delish. Visit Millers for some of the most interesting cuisines curated for you. 😋😋

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Lounges

The Millers Homebar & Kitchen

Sangamvadi, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Raja Bahadur International Mills, 2 & 3, Raja Bahadur Motilal Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

image-map-default