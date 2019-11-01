Nutella Cheese Cake with just the right sugar and salt to give it a perfect taste. So smooth with each bite, the cake just got me delish. Visit Millers for some of the most interesting cuisines curated for you. 😋😋
You've Gotta Try The Nutella Cheesecake At The Millers Asap!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
